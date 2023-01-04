(KTXL) — A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the person inside the vehicle.

It’s the third body to be found.

On Sunday, the first morning after the storm, a body had been found near Dillard Road in a vehicle that had been submerged.

Then, on Wednesday, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol confirmed that another body had been found near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm.