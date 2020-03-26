Third COVID-19 case reported among California State Prison, Sacramento employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another California State Prison, Sacramento employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued the report Wednesday, saying there have been nine cases confirmed statewide within the department’s staff.

Two other California State Prison, Sacramento employees have tested positive for the virus.

Two staff members, one at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton and one at Folsom State Prison, also contracted the illness.

Only one inmate within California’s prison system has tested positive for COVID-19. That inmate is located in Los Angeles County.