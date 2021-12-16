Third-party seller discusses latest Amazon internet outages

On Dec. 8, a major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours.

This week’s outage impacted a West Coast server and was fixed in about 30 minutes.

Amazon reported devices connecting an internal Amazon network and Amazon Web Services network became overloaded as the company tried to scale up capacity, and clients reacted in unexpected ways.

During these outages, companies like Door Dash, Hulu, Playstation Network and even Amazon saw problems, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.