SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The third suspect who was arrested after Sunday’s shooting made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Daviyonne Dawson, 31, faced the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during Wednesday’s arraignment.

Dawson wore an ankle monitor during his court appearance and only spoke when he needed to address his name.

After being charged, Dawson covered his face with his hat as he left the building.

Although he didn’t answer any questions, his mother came to his defense.

“He did not have nothing to do with that. He has a gun charge that’s it. He got scared for his life. There’s no gunshots,” she said.

The Sacramento Police Department said that Dawson was not charged with crimes directly relating to the shooting, saying Dawson happened to be there and had a gun on him.

Dawson’s mother also claimed that he ran for shelter when shots were fired early Sunday morning.