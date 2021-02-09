‘This is a lifesaver’: Sacramento Public Library locations reopen to in-person browsing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After months of off-and-on closures, the Sacramento Public Library system is once again reopening in-person browsing at 20 of its 26 locations.

While patrons can only be inside the library for one hour, some — like Rita Enright — said it’s an experience they’ve been missing for months amid the pandemic.

“I would rather read a good book than just about anything,” Enright told FOX40.

Enright loves to read, so much that she said her television is covered up most of the time.

“I once read every book on the bookmobile in rural South Dakota,” she recalled.

Enright doesn’t always like to plan her next book like some do. She usually picks a book up on a whim. “Randomly,” she said.

That’s why she was thrilled the Sacramento Public Library system reopened.

“This is a lifesaver,” she declared. “I missed the library for the past 10 months.”

Crystal Miles, the library’s public services manager, said patrons like Enright are not alone.

“I’ve already seen this morning at the Arden Dimick Library how excited people are to come in, say hello to their favorite librarians and to look for their own books,” she said.

The Sacramento Public Library said you can come in and browse for one hour, as long as you sanitize your hands when you enter, wear a mask and keep six feet away from others.

And if you haven’t returned a book in a while, that’s okay.

“People that have had books since March, maybe months and months, I don’t want anyone to feel nervous about bringing those books back now,” Miles said. “Even if it’s been a long time, we are not charging late fees.”

And if you’re not much of a reader, the library has more than just books. There’s a wide selection of movie and TV DVDs, as well as audiobooks.

While hardbacks will cost you big at bookstores, here, everything is free.

With most schools still doing distance learning, parents said they are happy to have a place where their kids can go to learn.

“And we have free tutoring services online,” Miles added.

Meanwhile, for those who still don’t want to go inside, curbside pick-up is still being offered at most locations.

But Enright said ordering books online was not for her.

“You know when you pick it online, you don’t really get to read the cover or the back on the author. So you know I picked bad books,” Enright said. “Last ones I got were three of them, but only one was readable.”

Also, on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m., the library is opening up just for seniors and people with immune deficiencies.

For more information and a list of which locations are reopening, click or tap here.