‘This is a nightmare’: Family, community in shock after 1-year-old girl found dead in West Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family and community are in mourning after a 1-year-old girl was found dead inside a West Sacramento motel Monday evening.

Investigators arrested 43-year-old Derrick Woods for the baby’s death Tuesday afternoon following an overnight search.

“This is not right. No one deserves this, not an innocent little baby,” a relative of the baby told FOX40. “She just turned one.”

The relative, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX40 the girl’s 3-year-old brother was also found injured in the motel room and is in the hospital. Police said he was “stable” at last check.

“I’m sure that Amanda’s mom, if she could do it all over again, she would have never left her kid with Derrick,” said community activist Berry Accius.

Accius said Tuesday he’s been in contact with the child’s mother, who is devastated by what’s happened to her children.

“Frantic. I mean, she was screaming, ‘My baby’s dead, my baby’s dead,’” Accius said.

A welfare check at the motel led to an all-out search after officers say they found the girl dead from traumatic injuries.

“Just tragic on all different ends because that young, 1-year-old baby girl didn’t deserve any of this,” Accius said.

Police confirmed Woods was in a relationship with the children’s mother.

“This is a nightmare that she’s never going to be able to wake up from,” Accius said.

Accius said the problem is bigger than Woods, the 1-year-old and her brother. He’s calling on the community to have a conversation about ending the violence against Black women and children.