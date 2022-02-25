(KTXL) — Sacramento is among the U.S. cities with high Uber passenger ratings, according to data from the rideshare company.

Technology and business outlet The Hustle tweeted a graphic on Tuesday with cities marked red and green. Cities marked green mean they have the highest average of ratings. Red means those cities have the lowest average.

According to the graphic, Sacramento had the sixth-highest passenger rating in the country. That rating was higher than San Francisco (sixth lowest) and Los Angeles (eighth lowest). Sacramento’s rating was listed as the highest in California and the second best in the Western region.

Uber Spokesperson Zahid Arab isn’t sure why Sacramento ranks higher than those cities.

In an email to FOX40, he suggests riders don’t do the following, which usually get passengers fewer stars:

Leaving a mess in the car

Not wearing a seatbelt

Not arriving to their ride on time

Disrespecting the driver and vehicle

Slamming the door.

The city-by-city data comes after Uber released an app update that allows users to check their ratings from drivers. Users can check their ratings in the app’s privacy settings.

“We believe the users have visibility and control over their data,” Arab said. “The fundamental motivation behind the privacy center is to help people better understand and manage how their data is used by Uber and to make the experience easier to use.”

In the email, Arab also referred to a quote by Uber Privacy Product Manager Zach Singleton regarding the privacy center.

“We launched the privacy center, which features a ratings breakdown, to provide users with more transparency and easier access to their data,” Singleton said. “We hope that by giving users a peek into how their rating is calculated, we can help encourage positive experiences between riders and drivers on every trip.”

Salt Lake City had the highest passenger rating in the west at No. 4. Las Vegas at No. 9 and Portland at No. 10 were other western cities with a high rating.

New York City was listed as the worst city with Uber passengers. San Antonio has the highest average on the map.