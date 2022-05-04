SACRAMENTO,Calif. (KTXL) — This May the Fourth, the Sacramento region is offering some galactically fun events to celebrate what is considered Star Wars Day.

Below, some of the events and options to observe this cultural holiday.

Crest Theater showing of Star Wars: A New Hope

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 1013 K St, Sacramento

Cost: $25 -$40

What: The Crest Theater is showing Star Wars: A New Hope at 8 p.m., but before doors open there will be a panel discussion with Alan Fernandez who played a Tusken Raider in A New Hope, along with Tim Donaldson and Andrea Wickman-Miller who both played Jawas in A New Hope. General Admission will provide access to the panel discussion and the movie.

Modesto 10th Street Plaza

When: All day

Where: 1002 10th St, Modesto

Cost: Free

What: Visit the city where George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, was born and raised with Modesto’s May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Day. With a day filled with family fun events those young and old can connect with their beloved galactic community.

Torch Club Star Wars Trivia Night

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where 904 15th St, Sacramento

Cost: Free

What: Fun filled trivia night with a Star Wars theme along with other games.

May the Fourth Cornhole Tournament

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Orangevale Cornhole CCA, 5807 Walnut Ave, Oranglevale

Cost: $10 to play, $2 cover for venue

What: An evening of friendly competition with a cornhole tournament and costume contest all for the love of Star Wars.

May the Fourth Be With You! at Capitol Beer and Taproom

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 2222 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Cost: Free entrance

What: Capitol Beer and Taproom are pouring three Star Wars themed brews and will also be having an all day Star Wars movie marathon.