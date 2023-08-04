(FOX40.COM) – While the majority of Oppenheimer movie-goers are experiencing newly released Oppenheimer in a standard form, Esquire Imax Theatre in Sacramento is one of only 30 theatres in the world to show Oppenheimer in its intended format.

According to rottentomatoes.com, Oppenheimer tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who is appointed by Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history.

“IMAX film brings images to life,” said Oppenheimer writer and director Christopher Nolan in an IMAX press release. “From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras. The IMAX film format is the Gold Standard of motion picture photography.”

According to an IMAX press release, the film was originally shot in a 70-millimeter format that allows images to fill the entire movie screen. Six of the 30 theatres showing Oppenheimer in 70-millimeter are located in California. Other California locations include *AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX, San Francisco, Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX. Universal City, TCL Chinese Theater IMAX, Hollywood CA, Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX, Ontario, Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX, Irvine CA, and Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX, Dublin.

Nolan said the 70-millimeter version is the way he intended for Oppenheimer to be watched.

Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K St, Sacramento. For more information call 916-443-4629 or visit imax.com.