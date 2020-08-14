This year’s California Capital Airshow canceled, dates set for 2021 event

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Organizers of the California Capital Airshow say this year’s event has been canceled.

“The safety of our guests, performers, exhibitors and volunteers is always our top priority. This is demonstrated by the safe and successful airshows we have hosted for the past 14 years,” a news release said Friday.

Organizers said COVID-19 safety modifications were explored, but ultimately decided the safest option was to cancel the airshow which was originally scheduled for the first weekend in October.

2021’s event is scheduled for September 25 and 26, and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“Until then, as a nonprofit organization, we will turn our attention back to the mission of inspiring the next generation through free educational programs and scholarships, as well as honoring our region’s rich aviation heritage,” organizers said in their announcement.