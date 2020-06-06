Thousands gather for Sacramento’s 9th day of protests as mayor looks to lift curfew, remove National Guard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over ten thousand people gathered in downtown Sacramento Saturday for the city’s ninth straight day of protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Hundreds of protesters marched from the Golden 1 Center at 10:30 a.m. towards the State Capitol where the words “Black Lives Matter” were spray-painted in large black letters on the dividing grass areas along Capitol Mall.

The peaceful demonstrations come as Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced on Twitter that the city council will be holding an emergency session at 1:00 p.m.

In his tweet, Steinberg said he will “recommend the curfew be lifted immediately and the National Guard no longer be deployed.”

Steinberg said Friday night’s peaceful and powerful demonstrations gave him the confidence to make those recommendations.

Today the City Council will meet in emergency session at 1 p.m. I will recommend the curfew be lifted immediately and the National Guard no longer be deployed. Last night’s peaceful and powerful demonstrations give me confidence that these reluctant steps are no longer necessary. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 6, 2020

Sacramento and West Sacramento leaders enacted nightly citywide curfews that began on Monday, June 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. following a weekend of late-night vandalism and looting.