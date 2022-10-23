SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — The Ironman competition returned to Sacramento Sunday after previously getting canceled due to bad weather.

Around 3,000 people from around the world competed in the race which is supposed to last around 17 hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Competing from 30 different countries and 45 different states,” explained Ironman Regional Director, Tim Brosious. “We’ve got a global presence here in Sacramento.”

At least 500 of the athletes are from Sacramento.

The race itself began with 2.4 miles of swimming in the chilly river water, then 112 miles of biking before hitting the pavement for a full marathon of 26.2 miles which is the only full-distance Ironman in the state.

Organizers say 1,500 volunteers helped make the Ironman happen along with Kaiser staff.