OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — After 61 animals were rescued from an “uninhabitable” Olivehurst home earlier this month, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said thousands of dollars have already been donated to help take care of them — and some surprise additions.

On Dec. 28, Animal Care Services responded to a welfare call at a house on 2nd Avenue, near Western Avenue, after concerned neighbors reported seeing a dead horse at the property. Officers said they could clearly see animals living in poor conditions at the home.

ACS officers, Yuba County deputies and volunteers went to the house on Jan. 13 to rescue dozens of livestock, poultry and domestic animals, many of which were malnourished.

“The condition of the animals and the setting in which they were found was deplorable,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson.

The sheriff’s office said 21 of the animals were pigs, and that number recently went up after one of the pigs gave birth to a litter of piglets.

Following the rescue, Yuba County told the community it needed help feeding and treating the animals in the form of donations. In response, the sheriff’s office said around $6,500 was donated, as well as over 1,000 pounds of dog food and numerous other supplies.

The sheriff’s office, however, said the animals still need help. They are asking for senior horse food, potbelly pig food, grass hay, and straw or shavings for bedding.

Donations can be made at 5245 Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst or by calling 530-741-6478.