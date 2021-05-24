Thousands of EGUSD graduates to be honored at in-person ceremonies

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 4,500 Elk Grove Unified School District 2021 graduates will be honored this week.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, the district will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at two of the district’s largest outdoor stadiums.

Cosumnes Oaks High School will honor their students and graduates from Laguna Creek High School on Monday.

Monterey Trail High School will also host a ceremony for its students and those graduating from Valley High School.

Students from other schools in the district will be honored Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Elk Grove Unified School District is the fifth-largest school district in California and includes nine high schools.