OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly 28,000 fans showed up to the Oakland Coliseum Tuesday night in an attempt to send a clear message to MLB Oakland Athletics owner, John Fisher, to sell the team.

Fans arriving arriving as early as three o’clock in the afternoon for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch. While others weren’t able to get to the game with traffic being backed up for hours with no way to get to the ballpark in time to catch the game.

Once fans arrived to Oakland Coliseum, thanks to numerous fans working together, fans were given a t-shirt with a four letter word printed across the chest, sell.

“The idea behind this evening was to do a reverse boycott,” said Stu Clary. Clary the idea behind the protest. “Not boycott and not show up. To reverse that. Let’s turn it on it’s head. Let’s all show up and show major league baseball and the other 29 owners, the media both locally and nationally, that hey were here were ready to support, it’s not us. It’s the owner.”

“There’s this stigma for Oakland sports that they don’t support the team and they don’t care,” Anson Casanares, member of Oakland 68s said. “But, we do care. And it’s similar with any team that doesn’t invest in their product You’re not gonna have your fans show up.”

During the game it was described as a playoff atmosphere. Fans could be heard throughout the entire game, chanting on their feet, holding their homemade signs high, yelling at the top of their lungs for the team they grew up rooting for.

And while the fans showed up, so did the team. The Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1 extending the team’s win streak to seven.

Following the game A’s manager Mark Kotsay chimed in on the electric atmosphere.

“The energy and the atmosphere was everything the atmosphere can be,” Kotsay said. “For that to happen tonight, for us to go out there and play a good game. All around to execute, to pitch, play defense and do the fundamentals of the game like we talk about, and take care of the details in front of that crowd, I couldn’t be happier.”