NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In August the Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant to allow the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to seize thousands of cannabis plants.

According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was for the illegal cannabis cultivation around Farrell Ravine Way. The release said that the illegal cultivation of cannabis has a “negative impact on the habitat and nearby rivers, creeks and seasonal streams.”

When the sheriff’s office, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Nevada County Cannabis Compliance searched the property they discovered 11,146 cannabis plants in a total of 32 hoop houses.

According to the post, “three individuals were contacted on the property and charges will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.”