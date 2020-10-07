Thousands of Sacramento County voter guides sent out late

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early voting has begun but many voters are missing some key information.

Sacramento County elections officials say voter guides were sent out late to roughly 70,000 people.

“Without that information, voters really can’t make an informed choice,” Steven Maviglio, who is a trustee candidate for the American River Flood Control District, told FOX40.

He said many of his neighbors got their ballots but not the guide.

It’s usually sent out 40 days before Election Day — two weeks ahead of early voting.

“It’s real frustration because voters really look for information from a reliable, independent source. And the voter’s guide is the only opportunity to really do that,” Maviglio said. “And candidates pay to get in that. In my case I paid $1,600.”

Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos says roughly 70,000 booklets in the city were sent out late largely because of the delayed addition of a rent control measure to the ballot — Measure C.

“(Measure C) was a measure that was put on after our deadline due to a court order,” Bailey-Kanelos said. “And that actually delayed the printing and then the mailing of those guides.”

The measure had to be added in three different languages, totaling roughly 60 pages.

“So, it did take a little bit longer to print those additional large booklets, so we do apologize for the delay,” Bailey-Kanelos said.

She said the remaining guides went out this week and should be arriving in voters’ mailboxes any day now.

In the meantime, you can access the guide online.

Maviglio said he just hopes the elections office can keep this delay from happening again.

“The responsibility is really on the county to get that information in voters’ hands well in advance so they can make a smart decision,” he said.

Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said Wednesday he plans to author legislation to require voting guides be sent out sooner.