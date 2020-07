SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of South Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers have lost power.

SMUD reported nearly 3,900 customers in the Franklin Boulevard area were without power starting around 7:37 p.m.

The utility expects the power to be restored by 8:40 p.m.

@SMUDupdates investigating outage in franklin blvd area. 3875 customers affected. Working to safely and quickly restore. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) July 23, 2020

It’s unknown what caused the outage and SMUD is still assessing what happened.

