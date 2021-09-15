Thousands of students denied access to CSUS campus after failing to provide proof of vaccination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of Sacramento State students were blocked from their campus after they failed to prove they were vaccinated for COVID-19.

After announcements, warnings and reminders, administrators at California State University, Sacramento are holding firm to their “Be vaccinated or be off campus” policy.

FOX40 learned Wednesday that 4,300 students were denied access to the grounds of the college because they failed to meet the school’s deadline for submitting proof that they’d been protected against the coronavirus.

To return to in-person learning during the pandemic. students needed to have self-certified that they’d been immunized or that they’d qualified for an exemption.

Exemptions for medical or religious reasons might force some students to take some additional steps.

“This is how we come back together,” said Dr. Ed Mills, Sacramento State’s vice president of student affairs. “This is how we create the next normal for, obviously, the Hornet Family at Sacramento State, but our society as a whole. So, testing and vaccination, that’s really how we get ahead of this pandemic, 2,100 of those students since certified and that number continues going up right now.”

Administrators emailed affected students about campus being off-limits to them, and also warned students that they may be subject to disciplinary action.

FOX40 reached out to the student government group, the Associated Students, Inc. of Sacramento State about the issue but have yet to receive a response.