Threats made by podcaster toward Yuba health officer wound up in court

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba-Sutter health officer has been targeted and threatened by a Marysville podcaster and has gone to court over statements made on his podcast.

“Quit listening to this nutcase Dr. Luu,” said podcaster Lou Binninger. “That gal should be set up against the wall and shot after this is over. She has killed people in this community.”

These statements were directed at Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, and have now caught the attention of State Senator Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.

“You have someone basically calling to commit physical violence against this Asian woman who is just doing her job, as the public health officer, so this should be totally unacceptable,” said Pan.

Binninger made the threatening comments on his podcast, called “No Hostages Radio”, last year.

Yuba County Officials were also alerted about the comments and took Binninger to court looking for a workplace restraining order.

A Yuba County spokesperson told FOX40 Dr. Luu now has security when she is working at her office.

“It’s really interesting here because you’ve got not only somebody conveying a threat, but they are kind of inciting others to engage in that threat,” said Sacramento-based attorney Mike Wise.

Wise said Binninger’s First Amendment rights might not protect him.

“His First Amendment rights or anybody’s First Amendment rights cease when somebody else’s rights to be safe from physical assault or fear of intimidation begin,” Wise said.

FOX40 reached out to Binninger over social media but he did not reply.

A Yuba County spokesperson says the judge ordered the two sides to negotiate and they came to a stipulated order.

They also said Binninger agreed to “guard his words in the future.”