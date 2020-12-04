Three arrested after elderly man robbed while trying to help crying woman in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it had arrested three people suspected of deceiving an elderly man and robbing him.

On Nov. 16, the sheriff’s office says an elderly man pulled over his vehicle on Lincoln Road and South Walton Avenue in Yuba City when he spotted a woman crying on the side of the road.

He agreed to drive the woman to an undisclosed location, according to the sheriff’s office. As the two got in the vehicle, another car drove up and blocked them in.

The sheriff’s office says a man with a knife got out and demanded the elderly man hand over his wallet, which was holding a large amount of cash and credit cards. The armed driver also took the man’s cell phone and keys.

Both the woman and the armed man then took the elderly man’s items and drove away.

That same day, the sheriff’s office says the victim’s credit card was used in Yuba City.

By Thursday, deputies had arrested Jacqueline Ellison, 34, Cornelius Lee, 34, and Eric Carranza, 38, all of Yuba City.

They were booked into the Sutter County Jail on a number of charges, which included robbery, identify theft and assault with a deadly weapon. Lee’s bail has been set at $212,000 and Carranza’s at $50,000.