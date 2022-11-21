SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Friday after police found several guns and controlled substances, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

According to police, officers had received reports of four subjects jumping a fence in the 500 block of Erin Drive. Police said that the subjects had arrived at the residence in two different vehicles.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to contact all the subjects and saw a firearm inside one of the vehicles. Officers detained the subjects for “safety reasons” and then proceeded to search the vehicles.

While searching the vehicles and the subjects, officers found three guns, one of which was stolen.

Police said that officers also found that two of the subjects had previous convictions and were not allowed to possess any firearms. One subject was also found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Three of the four subjects were booked into the Solano County Jail for the charges of “felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.”