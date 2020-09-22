Three arrested in homicide at Roseville hotel

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects were tracked down and arrested after a robbery led to a deadly shooting Friday at a Roseville hotel.

Roseville police say Michale L. Fotofili and his wife, Angelica Garcia, were arrested Friday night at a south San Francisco hotel. They were booked into the South Placer County Jail on several charges, including robbery and conspiracy.

Police report Anders Fulilangi Johansson was arrested Saturday after a brief pursuit with Reno police officers. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on multiple charges, including murder.

Using surveillance footage from the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Roseville and witness statements, police say investigators learned Fotofili and Garcia rented a room at the hotel Thursday. That same day, multiple unidentified men came and went from the room.

The following morning, detectives say it’s believed Fotofili, Garcia and Johansson tried to rob the homicide victim inside the hotel room and take his money.

At one point, Fotofili and Garcia left the hotel and minutes later, witnesses told police they heard shots fired in their room and the hallway outside. Police say they later suspected Johansson had shot the victim several times.

Police report an armed Johansson was seen leaving the hotel and drove off in a black Chevrolet Yukon.

Hotel guests later tried to perform CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. His identity has not been released.

Johansson was found just before midnight in a Sacramento neighborhood but was able to get away before he was caught, according to Roseville police.

He was arrested the following day in Reno, Nevada. Inside his Chevrolet Yukon police say officers found the same handgun they believe was used in the homicide.

At the time of his arrest, police say Fotofili was awaiting trial for a pimping and pandering case and was on parole. He was also on probation out of Sacramento. Garcia was on probation and had two outstanding warrants out of Placer County for drug possession.