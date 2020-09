ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at Ox Bow Marina Drive in Isleton.

According to the River Delta Fire District, the fire began around 7 p.m. Monday.

Crews said a yacht caught fire, and the flames spread to three other boats.

Three of the boats sank in the marina. The fourth boat was partially burned.

Multiple agencies helped contain the flames.

Fire crews returned to the scene Tuesday morning for cleanup and to retrieve the boats.