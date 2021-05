Photos courtesy of the Tuolumne County Fire Department, PHI Med 4-2, and Tuolumne County Ambulance

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three injured hikers were rescued Sunday while on Table Mountain near Jamestown.

According to the Tuolumne County Fire Department, the hikers were at a popular climbing spot on Table Mountain called the Grotto when they say a boulder came loose.

One of the hikers was seriously injured and the other two had moderate injuries, fire officials say.

A Cal Fire helicopter was flown in to rescue the hikers and take them to awaiting first responders.