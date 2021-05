ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Bond Road near Egret Drive in Elk Grove Monday morning.

Authorities at the scene told FOX40 all three had minor injuries.

Westbound Bond Road was briefly closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene.

At this time, the cause of the collision is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.