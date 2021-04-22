Three local residents face charges in international drug trafficking ring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local residents were charged Thursday on suspicion of arranging multiple drug deals with an undercover officer in Canada.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California reported a federal grand jury announced charges against 55-year-old Parampreet Singh, of Davis; 38-year-old Ranvir Singh, of Sacramento; and 33-year-old Amandeep Multani, of Roseville.

Court documents show an investigation was launched around August 2020 into a Sacramento-based drug ring that was organizing the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine across the northern border.

Between Oct. 2020 and March 2021, the three suspects allegedly arranged drug deals with an undercover officer in Canada using an encrypted phone app.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine and at least 1 kilogram of a mixture containing heroin, opium and ketamine.

They each face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Parampreet Singh posted a $6 million secured bond and was ordered to be released, as was Ranvir Singh, who posted a $700,000 secured bond. Multani is still detained.