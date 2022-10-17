SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Police officers and one sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized after coming into contact with a drug while booking an inmate, according to a statement Sunday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, two police officers were booking a suspect at the Sacramento County Main Jail when an unknown white substance fell out of the man’s belongings, making both officers dizzy.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived and used Narcan to help the officers, however, the deputy also felt dizzy. The officers and the deputy were taken to a local hospital for further treatment while all bookings were handled at another location for a few hours while a cleanup occurred at the Main Jail.

The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine and no fentanyl was detected, according to an update from the sheriff’s office Monday morning.

In that update, the sheriff’s office said that the officers and deputy have been released from the hospital and are expected to be okay and that the Main Jail was decontaminated and is once again under normal operations.