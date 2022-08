STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a temple Saturday night.

According to public information officer Joe Silva, the shooting happened during an event around Sikh Temple Street.

Officials were able to find three injured victims. Currently they are being treated in the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both the suspects and victims are Sikhs and that this is an active investigation.