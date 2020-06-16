Three strangers help rescue woman from canal in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – Firefighters in San Joaquin County are hailing three men as heroes.

Capt. Scott Beyers of the South San Joaquin Fire Authority told FOX40 the men sprang into action after a 20-year-old woman ended up in a canal in Tracy.

“I thought it was important,” said Beyers. “Everybody on scene that these guys need to be recognized.”

The canal is next to a stretch of Schulte Road that has become commonplace for both commuters and accidents.

Fred Cutaia, a technician for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, was on his way to work when he saw the victim’s car end up in the canal.

“That particular curve, I was always waiting for something to happen and sure enough it did,” said Cutaia. “Pulled over, grabbed my phone, put my blinkers on and ran over.”

Jorge Mendoza and Daniel Miranda also pulled over. The three strangers would quickly become rescuers.

“Help is not going to be here in time, so someone’s got to go in,” said Cutaia. “We got to go in.”

Cutaia said while he called 911, Mendoza and Miranda jumped in.

“I went in there, broke the glass and looked around,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said it was difficult to see underwater, but Miranda was able to find her.

“Then I reached in there, we both grabbed her,” said Miranda.

Cutaia said when he saw the 20-year-old woman lying there, he feared it was too late, but he did his best.

“I laid her down, took her pulse. I didn’t feel anything, so I started CPR,” recalled Cutaia. “Sure enough, there was just a little poof, a little spit, a little something.”

Capt. Scott Beyers said those men saved the woman’s life.

“Had it been five more minutes and nobody went in to get her, it would have been a much different outcome,” said Beyers. “And the right people were there to take action.”

“It’s a great compliment but I just did the right thing at the right time,” said Miranda.

Cutaia said he and the two other men are hoping to meet the victim in person soon.