Three suspected mail thieves arrested after crashing into Placer County field

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspected mail thieves were arrested early Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Placer County field.

Around 1 a.m., a Placer County resident reported seeing a vehicle driving through his neighborhood and its occupants going through mailboxes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Placer County officials said the vehicle then crashed into a nearby field.

At the scene of the crash, Placer County deputies said they found stolen mail meant for people in Lincoln, Granite Bay and the Sacramento area.

Deputies arrested the three people in the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as Sacramento County residents Jennell Bartholomew, 30, and Raylyna Salas, 28, along with 25-year old Jeremy Marchi of Mendocino County.

All three suspects face charges of identity theft, conspiracy and concealing evidence. Salas will face additional charges after deputies said they found stolen credit cards and a stolen driver’s license in her purse.

The sheriff’s office also reported that Salas and Marchi had outstanding warrants out of Sacramento County.

Deputies were able to deliver the stolen mail to their rightful owners.