Three suspects arrested after stealing $100,000 in jewelry from Roseville Sam’s Club

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects from Southern California were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of breaking into a Roseville Sam’s Club and stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Around 1:30 a.m. May 15, the Roseville Police Department says officers were called to Sam’s Club on Pleasant Grove Boulevard for a burglary. Officers say glass jewelry cases in the store had been shattered.

Information about the vehicle used by the burglars was broadcast out and an officer spotted the car in the Cherry Glenn neighborhood. As the vehicle came to a stop, police say three passengers ran out and the driver sped away toward Interstate 80.

According to police, Roseville and California Highway Patrol officers followed the vehicle west on I-80 until it crashed just north of Lodi on Highway 99.

Inside the vehicle, police say they recovered over 100 pieces of stolen jewelry.

The driver, 29-year-old Jerry L. Hooks Jr., was arrested. Police say he is from Los Angeles and was on parole out of Long Beach.

After several hours, Roseville officers and Placer County deputies eventually found two of the passengers who ran from the car. According to police, Long Beach resident Corey L. Ervin, 27, was hiding under a vehicle off Riverside Avenue. Los Angeles resident Deante K. Wilkins, 23, had hidden in a storage facility along Galleria Boulevard.

Police have not released information about the third person who ran from the suspects’ car.

All three suspects were booked into the South Placer County Jail.