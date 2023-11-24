(FOX40.COM) — Three more Lake Tahoe ski resorts opened this week for the 2023/2024 ski season and two more are scheduled to open next weekend.

Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe opened on Tuesday after delaying its opening from Nov. 17 due to warm weather.

Palisades Tahoe opened on Wednesday after closing just 5 months ago in early July.

Northstar California in Truckee opened on Thanksgiving Day.

Vail Resorts, which operates Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California, noted that limited trails will be available this early in the season but that more will open up “as conditions permit.”

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, also operated by Vail Resorts, and Sierra-At-Tahoe are expected to open on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Parts of South Lake Tahoe will be subject to a new parking permit program meant to ease the increased congestion and parking impacts during winter months.