Three teens dead after sedan strikes semi-truck in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Police said three teens are dead after a sedan with five people inside collided with a semi-truck in Modesto Tuesday.

According to officials, a silver Infiniti with five passengers hit a truck at the intersection of Carver Road and Briggsmore Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old boy both died at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Infiniti, later identified as 20-year-old Dearin Koeur of Modesto, and another 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

Two vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection were also hit by the Infiniti. Those drivers, as well as the driver of the semi-truck, were uninjured.

Koeur was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment for driving at a high rate of speed and running two red traffic lights which resulted in the crash.