Three vacant buildings burn in Sacramento, 1 firefighter injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter was injured while helping put out a fire at an abandoned warehouse in Sacramento.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue near 5th street close to the Interstate 5 and Highway 50 interchange.

One of the firefighters at a fire station nearby saw the smoke prompting a crew to respond.

Fire officials told FOX40 that when crew arrived, they found three vacant buildings on fire.

While crews worked to put out the flames, the back end of the roof of one of the buildings collapsed and cause a minor injury to one of the firefighters.

Around 80 firefighters worked to make sure the fire was under control.

The buildings that burned are a part of the old property operated by the California Shellfish Company and have been abandoned for several years.

Fire officials said this isn’t the first time they’ve had fire crews respond in the past to put out fires on the property.

“This is the third time that I have been here in three years. The place unfortunately is vacant, but we have issues with citizens getting inside,” explained Sacramento Fire Department Fire Chief Gay Loesch.

How the fire started is under investigation.

Firefighters will remain at the property for most of the night to make sure the fire is fully extinguished.