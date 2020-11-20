Three-vehicle collision on I-80 in Citrus Heights leaves at least one injured

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol confirmed two lanes on eastbound Interstate-80 in Citrus Heights are closed after an accident involving three vehicles.

Officials say lanes three and four just south of Antelope Road are currently closed while officers investigate the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

Those involved in the crash and witnesses at the scene told investigators at least one of the vehicles was speeding at the time of the crash.

No other details are known at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.