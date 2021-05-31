Three-vehicle crash leaves Pocket apartment complex damaged

An apartment building is left badly damaged after a car crashed into it Monday morning. (Photo courtesy: Jeff Dominguez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three vehicles crashed, one into an apartment complex, Monday in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.

Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department says three vehicles crashed in the area of Riverside Boulevard and Clipper Way after a “disturbance.”

One of the vehicles is towed away after crashing in the Pocket neighborhood. (Photo courtesy: Jeff Dominguez)

One of the vehicles hit an apartment complex, leaving a gaping hole in the building. Another hit a tree, according to police.

A vehicle that police say was not involved in the initial incident was also hit.

No major injuries were reported and no one had to be hospitalized.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.