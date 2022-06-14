MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department brought an end to a series of retail thefts when they arrested Sincere Green, 20, of Modesto, Taylor Ross, 25, of San Francisco and Elexis Santiago, 21, of San Francisco, according to police.

The three women were arrested on June 9 for their alleged connection in a series of thefts at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Target in the Modesto area that date back to January 28, according to police.

Green was charged with eight counts of retail theft, Ross and Santiago was charged with five counts of retail theft, according to police.

All three were also charged with burglary, conspiracy and other related charges and are booked in the Stanislaus County Jail.