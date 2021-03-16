Thunder Valley breaks ground on new 4,500-seat entertainment center

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A big expansion project has started at Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

The Lincoln resort broke ground Tuesday on a new entertainment center called The Venue.

The center will include 4,500 seats and will host music, comedy and sporting events. The expansion will also be used for conferences and banquets.

“We know that entertainment brings people together, the different genres, and music is one of those things that does that,” said Thunder Valley Casino Resort general manager Dawn Clayton. “And after this past year, everybody was, you know, had some really tough times, now we have something so much to look forward to.”

The project will cost about $100 million and is expected to create about 200 construction jobs.

The Venue is expected to be completed by early 2023.