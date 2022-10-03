LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform.

According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline on Friday, Feb. 17, Bruno Mars will headline on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Santana will headline on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Venue will have 4,500 seats and will host different events throughout the year such as musical acts and comedy shows. The space will be large enough for conferences and banquets, according to the news release.

Thunder Valley Casino said that the Venue’s facilities “have been designed with a vision that is both modern and sophisticated and will feature multi-level spaces and amenities, cutting edge sound and video systems, abundant concessions offering food, beer, and wine, and much more.”

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m., Thunder Rewards Members will have the first chance to buy tickets for the headliners on-site or online.

“For over 18 years, Thunder Valley has prided itself on providing award-winning entertainment, services, and accommodations, and opening The Venue is the pinnacle of our commitment to our guests,” Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley said in a news release. “The Venue at Thunder Valley allows us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to position ourselves as the industry leader in Northern California. We are extremely excited to welcome you to The Venue at Thunder Valley for our extraordinary grand opening weekend in February.”