LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort showed its solidarity with Ukraine over the weekend, lighting up its hotel tower in the country’s flag colors.

“Please join us and the world as we keep Ukraine in our thoughts and hearts,” the resort posted on its social media channels on Friday.

The post included a picture with the resort being lit up in blue and yellow and the phrase “Stand With Ukraine” with a hashtag in front of those words.

Since Russia’s began its invasion of Ukraine, buildings across the nation and the world have been displaying blue and yellows in support of Ukraine.

The casino and resort in Lincoln is the latest local building to be lit up in the Ukrainian flag colors. Last week, the Placer County historical courthouse in Auburn and the California State Capitol building were lit with blue and yellow lights.