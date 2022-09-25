SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence.

The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of Howe and University avenues due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

During the checkpoint, officers looked for drivers that were suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and that this checkpoint was to promote public safety and deter drivers from driving under the influence.