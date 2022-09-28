SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you want to board the Polar Express in Old Sacramento, now is the time to buy tickets.

Tickets for the Polar Express went on sale Wednesday for the holiday-themed train ride.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The train ride is a family-friendly event where Polar Express characters entertain passengers before boarding for a ride to the “North Pole.” Train rides typically last for an hour and once you arrive at the “North Pole,” Santa will be waiting.

According to the museum’s website, the Polar Express consists of seven separate cars pulled by vintage locomotives from the California State Railroad Museum’s collection.

All departures will take place at the Central Pacific Passenger Station at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Rides will be conducted from Wednesday through Sunday starting Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 21, as well as on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Departure times are 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. for each day. Click here to buy tickets.

To sit in first class, admission is $80 per passenger or $320 per table of four. For coach seats, tickets are $60 per passenger or $240 per table. According to the California State Railroad Museum, children who haven’t reached their second birthday do not need a ticket if they ride on an adult’s lap.