Tickets going on sale for California Capital Airshow’s return in September

The California Capital Airshow is returning to Mather Airport in September.

This year’s show will feature the USAF Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Darcy Brewer, the executive director for the California Capital Airshow, joined Richard to share more details on all of the action in the air and on the ground.

The California Capital Airshow will take place from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 24-26, at Mather Airport in Sacramento.

Ticket sales launch Wednesday, July 14, at noon.

