SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt will headline the GoldenSky Country Music Festival in its inaugural year in October.

Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line and Lindsay Ell are other scheduled performers during the two-day festival on Oct. 15-16 at Discovery Park.

According to festival organizers, McGraw will headline the festival’s first night while Hunt is the scheduled headliner for the second night.

The two-day event is expected to include a craft beer festival featuring tastings from local and national breweries, a “farm-to-fork” experience with some Sacramento restaurants, line dancing and mechanical bull rides.

The GoldenSky Beer Festival will include over 100 craft beers while the “farm-to-fork” experience will be offered in a section of the festival called The Farmhouse. The beer festival is free with admission if passes are purchased before May 6.

A section called the El Dorado Market will allow festival-goers to shop for souvenirs and line dancing will be available for country music lovers at the River City Saloon and Dance Hall.

Festival attendees could also watch college football and NFL games during the event at the Fieldhouse Sports Bar. Attendees can also enjoy the Loud Lounge, which allows festival-goers to connect with others in the cannabis community.

The festival has been three years in the making, according to Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents, the organizers of the event.

Danny Wimmer Presents also organizes Aftershock — an annual rock festival in Sacramento.

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city,” McCurry said.

Passes for the GoldenSky Festival go on sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. at GoldenSkyFestival.com.

Fans can sign up for a newsletter or opt-in for text messages to gain pre-sale access, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Single-day passes start at $59.99 plus fees while single-day VIP passes start at $129.99 with fees. Weekend general admission begins at $89.99 plus fees while VIP passes for both days start at $199.99 with fees.

As of Tuesday, April 26, the current lineup for each day is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 15

Tim McGraw

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Diamond Rio

Brian Kelley

Lindsay Ell

Matt Stell

Chase Matthew

Madeline Edwards

Bailey Zimmerman

Willie D. McClung

Mabilene

Sunday, Oct. 16

Sam Hunt

Midland

Michael Ray

Parmalee

Breland

Elvie Shane

Ernest

Brittney Spencer

Lily Rose

Alexandra Kay