YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba City man was arrested on Monday by police after he was found with child pornography, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Police said they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a resident downloading child pornography.

Following an investigation, Scott Thomas Wilkerson, 40, of Yuba City was found to be the suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence, according to police.

Police said they found hundreds of images of child pornography on electronic devices and photos obtained by Wilkerson of a local juvenile female.

Wilkerson was arrested on Monday, according to police, and is facing charges for possession of child pornography and using an underage person to produce obscene matter.

Police said that this investigation is still ongoing.