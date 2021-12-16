Tips launch search in 40-year-old Stockton cold case

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Forty years after a Stockton teenager went missing, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said recent tips led them to search “an undisclosed area” of the county Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said federal, state and local agencies are helping in the search.

“Due to the ongoing and open nature of this investigation, no further details will be made available at this time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Jose “Che” Dominguez was 16 years old on Aug. 2, 1981, when he disappeared. He was last seen walking to a friend’s house.

Corina Garcia, Dominguez’s sister, said since that day, all her family has ever known are rumors about what may have happened to him.

“I don’t have proof, I don’t know for sure, and all I can go on is what we’ve heard,” Garcia told FOX40 last year.

In 1989, two friends Dominguez was on his way to meet that August day were charged with murder. But without a body, Garcia recalls the judge saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence to proceed.

The family created a new Facebook page with the hope of finding more information. Anyone with more information has been directed to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Hotline at 209-468-5087 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.