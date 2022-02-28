STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate the world stage, it’s leading to families having difficult conversations about war and violence.

“What we saw after big events, like 9/11 and other events, is that the images students see really stay with them. They can really traumatize students,” said Jennifer Robles. “It’s really important for us to pay attention to what our students are experiencing right now because our younger kids are having a lot of concerns about safety.”

Robles, a school counseling program specialist for Stockton Unified School District, recommends caution and honestly when talking to children.

“You want to be age-appropriate. So, if it’s a younger student, don’t give them information that they’re not ready to deal with yet,” Robles said. “So, let the student be your guide. Leading to asking them, what have you heard … what questions do you have? And then being honest. You don’t want to make anything up or what’s not true.”

For older students who have social media access, she suggests parents talk them through what they are seeing online.

“Making some time and space to answer their questions. Find out what they’re wondering about, trying to dispel the what’s the fact and what’s the information that’s on the internet that they’re not able to verify. How do we tell what is good information or what is not,” Robles said.

She also said older students understand the seriousness of the situation and may ask how it could affect them.

“Kids are asking some serious questions, like world war and nuclear war,” Robles said.

School counselors said limiting what they see on TV and social media, making time and reassuring them are the best things a parent can do when talking about the conflict.

“You’re trying to guide them through it as best as you can and seeking out help, school counselors, teachers, other family members. The more perspectives you can give the richer and then the more safe they’re going to feel,” Robles said.

For more information and tips, visit the American Psychological Association’s page on the topic.