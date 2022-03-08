LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear was caught on camera outside of a Lake Tahoe home just moments after it wandered inside.

People who live in the area know this time of year is when bears become more active. But there are some who recently moved to the area, and there are always visitors who might not be familiar with the bears.

The man who recorded the video is inside his home, looking out through a window. His dog can be seen growling at the bear.

Ann Bryant is the executive director of the Bear League. She teaches people how to live in harmony with wildlife.

Bryant said the animal walked into the man’s house through an open door early Tuesday morning.

“Was in the kitchen eating. And the dog heard something and got up and went charging in there and scared the bear away. It was a young bear, probably about a 2-year-old. The bear left, but he wasn’t really wanting to leave yet. He was remembering he had scored something, and it was still in there. So he goes around to the back,” Bryant said.

And that is where he is seen in the video, behind the house. The man pounded on the door. Eventually, after the video ended, the animal wandered off.

But this kind of encounter is not unusual toward the end of winter.

“This is what’s happening everywhere right now,” Bryant said. “Every day we’re getting calls from every neighborhood.”

Ask anyone who lives around Lake Tahoe and they will tell you about a bear sighting. Resident Adrian Delli-Colli had one a couple of weeks ago.

“And he did his own thing, and I did my own thing. But it makes you realize kind of where we live,” Delli-Colli said.

Residents and visitors can deter bears by keeping doors and windows locked and securing their trash and pet food — even bird seed can attract hungry bears.

“We have people that think they have to feed the birds all winter or the birds will never survive. Well, they will. But the bears call bird seed ‘bear seed,’” Bryant said.

Bryant has some advice for those who end up encountering a bear inside a home or vacation cabin.

“Know where he came in. Always know where he came in, and get back out of that. And then just, ’Get out of here now. Get out of here!’ And be territorial. You’ve got to let them know that you’re not going to tolerate it. Don’t be submissive. Don’t run and hide under the bed,” Bryant advised.

“Don’t run and hide in the closet. Then you’ve given him your territory. You’ve given him all the food in your refrigerator. We don’t want to do that. We want to back out of the way, give them a clear passage out. And then yell at him. And then when he leaves, pick up a rock or something and throw it at him. ‘Get out of here! Don’t you come back!’” Bryant continued.

As for the latest case, Bryant said the bear will likely go back. So, she loaned the resident an electric doormat. The doormats don’t harm bears, but they do give bears a jolt they won’t forget.

“It’s going to scare him. And he’s going to jump and run. And then he will associate something bad with approaching that house rather than the food he got inside and the delicious breakfast he had,” Bryant said.