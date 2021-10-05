Today’s sales at Folsom Chick-fil-A to benefit local Marine wounded in Kabul attack

BETHESDA, Md. (KTXL) — A Chick-fil-A in Folsom is partnering with Warfighter Overwatch to raise money for injured U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews.

Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Chick-fil-A on East Bidwell Street will donate 20% of all sales to Vargas-Andrews and his family.

Vargas-Andrews, of Folsom, was injured in the Aug. 26 attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Seventeen other U.S. service members were injured in the attack, and 13 were killed.

In all, 182 people, including 169 Afghan civilians, died in the attack.

Vargas-Andrews will undergo his 22nd surgery on Tuesday, according to an update posted to Facebook.

He is the only service member who remains at Walter Reed who was injured that day. This will be a long road to recovery. It takes all of us to help support him and his family.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on behalf of Vargas-Andrews’ family.

Warfighter Overwatch also shared information on a meal train to help the family as Vargas-Andrews recovers.